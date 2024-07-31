Utzurrum: Danish delights

Flying Tiger Copenhagen, a Danish variety store chain known for its quirky and affordable products, has opened its newest branch outside Metro Manila at SM Seaside City Cebu. The store, occupying over 200 square meters, celebrated its opening with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony attended by executives on June 13, 2024.

The event featured a series of play-and-win activities that were a hit with young customers. Inside, visitors explored various collections designed to cater to different interests.

The High Summer Play collection offered playful outdoor supplies, including crab cushions, Octopus Water Roulette games, inflatables and catch ball and paddle sets. The Summer Beach Celebration collection focused on essentials for a day at the shore, featuring seashell-themed glasses, flamingo-print cups, plates, totes, matching bucket hats and aqua shoes. For those interested in home decor, the Summer House collection presented items with a lemon motif, such as cake holders, coasters, trays, drinkware, vases, string lights and floor mats, adding a bright touch to any space.

The Pride and Festival Collection, while initially launched for Pride Month, remains available with multi-colored party decor and accents. Rainbow prints can be found on garlands, party poppers, balloons, mini-megaphones and drink holders. Foldable and hand-held fans, umbrella hats and bags are also on offer for those who want to keep the festive spirit alive year-round.

Flying Tiger aims to provide products that bring joy and inspire creativity. As the brand itself notes, “We don’t design to make products look nice but to make people feel good. Items that make you smile. Gifts you’ll want to give. Stuff you feel the urge to try and share.”