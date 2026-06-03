Utzurrum: Days of work and play — in the air

Hostess for the gathering was former CX angel Elena Sy-Chua, owner of the postcard-pretty Sirao Garden Little Amsterdam, a hilly flower paradise in picturesque Barangay Sirao, Cebu City. The views and cool temperature were simply breathtaking!

Elena has developed several venues on the property, one of them being the Glass House, where the ladies ate, drank and relaxed while enjoying an arresting view of the cityscape.

The group, who had not seen each other for quite some time, thoroughly enjoyed the bonding session, especially knowing that Governor Pam had taken time out of her busy schedule to simply be “one of the girls” again.

“You haven’t changed, Pam. It feels just like old times,” they chorused.