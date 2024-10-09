Utzurrum: Dental clinic moves to new location in mall

Urbi highlighted the clinic’s use of advanced technology, explaining that the facility is equipped with tools for accurate diagnostics and high-quality treatments. The clinic’s approach emphasizes patient education, aiming to ensure patients are well-informed about their treatment options and the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene.

Operating with a focus on care, competence, compassion and a Christ-centered philosophy, the clinic’s team is committed to making patients feel comfortable while receiving the best possible care. According to the founders, their broader goal is to build a community where oral health is prioritized through increased awareness and accessibility.

This newly opened clinic — located near The Alcoves entrance — marks another expansion for Green Apple Dental Cebu, known for its commitment to world-class dental care.