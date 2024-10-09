Utzurrum: Dental clinic moves to new location in mall

A newly relocated dental clinic has opened its doors at Ayala Center Cebu, featuring advanced technology and a range of dental services designed to elevate the standard of oral health care. The facility was founded by Dr. David Alesna, president and chief executive officer, and Dr. Gamaliel Urbi, vice president for external affairs. Both founders underscored the need for improved approaches to oral health, which they consider essential to overall well-being.
Dr. Alesna emphasized, “There’s a need for change in how the medical profession is practiced, particularly in oral health. Our frustration is that this is the most neglected part of the medical field. The mouth is the mirror of good health.” He further stressed that maintaining good oral hygiene helps prevent a range of health issues. “Oral health is not a privilege but a right for everyone. Whether you’re old, young, rich, or poor, it’s a right to have excellent oral care,” he said.
Urbi highlighted the clinic’s use of advanced technology, explaining that the facility is equipped with tools for accurate diagnostics and high-quality treatments. The clinic’s approach emphasizes patient education, aiming to ensure patients are well-informed about their treatment options and the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene.
Operating with a focus on care, competence, compassion and a Christ-centered philosophy, the clinic’s team is committed to making patients feel comfortable while receiving the best possible care. According to the founders, their broader goal is to build a community where oral health is prioritized through increased awareness and accessibility.
This newly opened clinic — located near The Alcoves entrance — marks another expansion for Green Apple Dental Cebu, known for its commitment to world-class dental care.