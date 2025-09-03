Utzurrum: Destination fiestas via special flights

The Sapporo Snow Festival features enormous ice sculptures and is known for its world-class ski resorts, along with a range of cultural and culinary events that draw tourists during the winter season.

***

Still another strategic partnership was celebrated when Philippine Airlines and Qatar Airways launched the new daily service between Manila and Doha with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Hamad International Airport (DOH).

Commemorating the occasion were PAL President Richard Nuttall, PAL Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Carlos Luis Fernandez and PAL Vice President for Revenue Management, Commercial Planning and Alliances Christoph Gaertner, alongside executive delegates from Qatar Airways Group.

Nuttall said: “Our strategic partnership with Qatar Airways puts our valued guests at the forefront and enables us to draw from our respective strengths. Together, we can focus clearly on further developing the Philippines-Qatar air travel market while ensuring seamless connections across our respective networks.”

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori said: “Qatar Airways is proud to celebrate the start of codeshare flights with PAL. This daily service marks the beginning of a strong partnership between our two airlines, paving the way for even closer ties between the Philippines and Qatar for the benefit of both business and leisure travel. By working closely with PAL, we will offer our customers from around the world greater choices for connections to and from the Philippines through the best hub in the Middle East: Hamad International Airport in Doha.”

The daily nonstop flights will be operated on PAL’s long-range Airbus A330-300 aircraft in a dual-class configuration, featuring 18 flat-bed seats in an exclusive business class cabin and 341 seats in the main economy class cabin.

Daily flight schedules: Manila (MNL) – Doha (DOH): Flight PR 684/QR 4949, departs at 6:50 p.m. and arrives 11:40 p.m.; Doha (DOH) – Manila (MNL): Flight PR 685/QR 4947, departs at 1:30 a.m. and arrives 4:15 p.m.

Have a happy trip, everyone!