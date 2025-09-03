Utzurrum: Destination fiestas via special flights

In honor of Nuestra Señora de la Natividad, patroness of Borongan (Eastern Samar) since the Spanish colonial period, special flights have been arranged by Philippine Airlines between Cebu and Borongan on Sept. 4 and 9, 2025, to accommodate travelers attending the Padul-ong Festival. These flights also provide convenient connections for travelers to and from Manila. Flight PR 2651 will depart Cebu at 11:10 a.m. and arrive in Borongan at 12:05 p.m., while the return flight, PR 2652, will leave Borongan at 12:30 p.m. and land in Cebu at 1:20 p.m.
In the words of PAL Express President Rabbi Vincent Ang: “It is our pleasure to forge this partnership with the Borongan LGU to address the need for additional flights in view of the influx of travelers attending the festivities.”
***
PAL has likewise reentered the international scene by reviving seasonal nonstop flights between Manila and Sapporo, tapping into the Philippines-Hokkaido market. From Nov. 24, 2025, until March 27, 2026, travelers can once more enjoy direct access between the vibrant Philippine capital and the scenic wonders of Japan’s winter capital, reaffirming PAL’s commitment to strengthening connections between the two destinations. PAL will offer nonstop flights to Sapporo’s New Chitose Airport every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, using the flag carrier’s Airbus A321neo aircraft. The route is set to operate every succeeding winter season from November to March. PR 406 Manila-Sapporo: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing Manila at 6:30 a.m. and arriving in Sapporo at 12:15 p.m. PR 405 Sapporo-Manila: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing Sapporo at 1:15 p.m. and arriving in Manila at 6:10 p.m.
The Sapporo Snow Festival features enormous ice sculptures and is known for its world-class ski resorts, along with a range of cultural and culinary events that draw tourists during the winter season.
***
Still another strategic partnership was celebrated when Philippine Airlines and Qatar Airways launched the new daily service between Manila and Doha with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Hamad International Airport (DOH).
Commemorating the occasion were PAL President Richard Nuttall, PAL Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Carlos Luis Fernandez and PAL Vice President for Revenue Management, Commercial Planning and Alliances Christoph Gaertner, alongside executive delegates from Qatar Airways Group.
Nuttall said: “Our strategic partnership with Qatar Airways puts our valued guests at the forefront and enables us to draw from our respective strengths. Together, we can focus clearly on further developing the Philippines-Qatar air travel market while ensuring seamless connections across our respective networks.”
Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori said: “Qatar Airways is proud to celebrate the start of codeshare flights with PAL. This daily service marks the beginning of a strong partnership between our two airlines, paving the way for even closer ties between the Philippines and Qatar for the benefit of both business and leisure travel. By working closely with PAL, we will offer our customers from around the world greater choices for connections to and from the Philippines through the best hub in the Middle East: Hamad International Airport in Doha.”
The daily nonstop flights will be operated on PAL’s long-range Airbus A330-300 aircraft in a dual-class configuration, featuring 18 flat-bed seats in an exclusive business class cabin and 341 seats in the main economy class cabin.
Daily flight schedules: Manila (MNL) – Doha (DOH): Flight PR 684/QR 4949, departs at 6:50 p.m. and arrives 11:40 p.m.; Doha (DOH) – Manila (MNL): Flight PR 685/QR 4947, departs at 1:30 a.m. and arrives 4:15 p.m.
Have a happy trip, everyone!