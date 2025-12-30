Cebu

Utzurrum: Disney Legend enchants with Lea Salonga

LEGENDARY. Part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of Hong Kong Disneyland is “Disney Legend Live in Concert,” featuring Lea Salonga in a one-night performance on Jan. 10, 2026. The concert includes Salonga and other Disney princesses performing Disney classics accompanied by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.
Hong Kong Disneyland (HKDL) continues its 20th anniversary celebration this year, marking the occasion with seasonal activities across the park. Holiday-themed offerings are presented in familiar areas such as World of Frozen, Toy Story Land and Fantasyland.

At World of Frozen, Anna and Elsa appear amid Arendellian-style décor, giving the area a winter-themed look. Kristoff and his reindeer companion Sven are represented through an ice sculpture installation, with guests invited to participate in “Kristoff’s Sven-Tastic Surprise,” an interactive activity centered on the sculpture.

Fantasyland features seasonal décor, including the Cinderella Carousel accented with lights and holiday details, providing a popular photo backdrop.

Other holiday offerings are available in Zootopia, Adventureland and Main Street, USA, where themed food items such as waffles, paw-shaped mousse cakes and blueberry pies are served.

A highlight for Filipino visitors is “Disney Legend Live in Concert,” featuring Lea Salonga. The award-winning performer previously appeared at Hong Kong Disneyland’s grand opening in 2005. She returns on Jan. 10, 2026, nearly two decades later, for a one-night concert featuring music from Disney animated films.

The performance will be accompanied by a string ensemble from the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and the Hong Kong Disneyland Band, conducted by Maestro Gerard Salonga, Lea’s brother.

