Utzurrum: Disney Legend enchants with Lea Salonga

Hong Kong Disneyland (HKDL) continues its 20th anniversary celebration this year, marking the occasion with seasonal activities across the park. Holiday-themed offerings are presented in familiar areas such as World of Frozen, Toy Story Land and Fantasyland.

At World of Frozen, Anna and Elsa appear amid Arendellian-style décor, giving the area a winter-themed look. Kristoff and his reindeer companion Sven are represented through an ice sculpture installation, with guests invited to participate in “Kristoff’s Sven-Tastic Surprise,” an interactive activity centered on the sculpture.

Fantasyland features seasonal décor, including the Cinderella Carousel accented with lights and holiday details, providing a popular photo backdrop.

Other holiday offerings are available in Zootopia, Adventureland and Main Street, USA, where themed food items such as waffles, paw-shaped mousse cakes and blueberry pies are served.

A highlight for Filipino visitors is “Disney Legend Live in Concert,” featuring Lea Salonga. The award-winning performer previously appeared at Hong Kong Disneyland’s grand opening in 2005. She returns on Jan. 10, 2026, nearly two decades later, for a one-night concert featuring music from Disney animated films.

The performance will be accompanied by a string ensemble from the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and the Hong Kong Disneyland Band, conducted by Maestro Gerard Salonga, Lea’s brother.