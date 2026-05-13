Utzurrum: Earth Day 2026 at Consolacion

The location was the Consolacion Eco Park where volunteers had to gather as early as 6 a.m. to get things done.

The agenda for the day were morning prayers and warm, welcoming greetings from the different groups, followed by personal messages from the representatives of Z Club of Childlink HS, Z Club of Our Lady of Joy LC, Zonta Club of Cebu 2 and LGU Consolacion.

Special guest was Cherry Piquero-Ballescas, PhD, from the Regional Center on Expertise on Education for Sustainable Development, who shared valuable pieces on the environment and its proper maintenance. She also added instructions for the coastal cleanup — a how-to-do-it-better approach.

It was now time for cleanup before tips for vegetable planting were delivered by an LGU representative. This portion of the program grabbed the attention of the group for its numerous ways of successful implementation.

Planting time finally came for moms and mentors, a unique occasion where the young and the not-so-young shared planting styles. It was quite an experience!

Next on the agenda were the rewards. Weigh-in and assessments of the heavy haul of garbage and trash were conducted. A simple tap on the shoulder greeted everyone for a job well done!

Another reward was the delicious “pamainit,” where volunteers were reminded: Please bring your own cups and utensils… we don’t want to add to the trash that we just gathered, do we?