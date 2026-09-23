Cebu

Utzurrum: Elegance at eighty (Part 1 of 2)

Utzurrum: Elegance at eighty (Part 1 of 2)
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California-based Cebuana Maribel Kokseng-Kratz was mum about her forthcoming 80th birthday until her daughter, Karen Pavino-Hoang, offered to host the milestone. Where? In her beloved Cebu, where her roots are.

The Casino Español ballroom was reserved a good 12 months before the date of celebration, and all details were prepared perfectly. What met our eyes on the night itself was a floral entrance arch and a trellised stage adorned with myriad flowers beside the number “80.”

MARIBEL in her yellow gown among the myriad flowers.
MARIBEL in her yellow gown among the myriad flowers.
WITH HER IMMEDIATE FAMILY, brothers and sisters-in-law: Edward and Mildred, Earl and Jocelyn, Vincent Jr. and Jocelyn, and Raymond and Daisy.
WITH HER IMMEDIATE FAMILY, brothers and sisters-in-law: Edward and Mildred, Earl and Jocelyn, Vincent Jr. and Jocelyn, and Raymond and Daisy.
SMILES. Hanna Uytengsu-Cho, Sammy Uytengsu, Karen Young, Daia and Thiza Uytengsu.
SMILES. Hanna Uytengsu-Cho, Sammy Uytengsu, Karen Young, Daia and Thiza Uytengsu.
ELEGANCE. Julie Ko, Nellie Chiu and Norma Go.
ELEGANCE. Julie Ko, Nellie Chiu and Norma Go.
STC CLASSMATES. Eva Damole-Noel, Marietta Lavilles de Egurrola, Toti Raynes and Perla Pilapil-Capangpangan.
STC CLASSMATES. Eva Damole-Noel, Marietta Lavilles de Egurrola, Toti Raynes and Perla Pilapil-Capangpangan.
MORE CLASSMATES. Maribel, standing with Mildred Zambo-Simolde, Purisima Guerrero, Carmencita Alo-Studdart and Renee Yeto-Reyes.
MORE CLASSMATES. Maribel, standing with Mildred Zambo-Simolde, Purisima Guerrero, Carmencita Alo-Studdart and Renee Yeto-Reyes.
POSE. William and Daisy Rasines, Carole Ann, Dodong and Sean Blanco.
POSE. William and Daisy Rasines, Carole Ann, Dodong and Sean Blanco.
CELEBRATE. Marianne Tanco, Carmen Yu and Jordan Tanco.
CELEBRATE. Marianne Tanco, Carmen Yu and Jordan Tanco.
BARNEY UYTENGSU and family.
BARNEY UYTENGSU and family.
PASTEL. Charles and Jackie Sy, Joan Tan and Jimboy Tan.
PASTEL. Charles and Jackie Sy, Joan Tan and Jimboy Tan.

Maribel, beaming in a canary-yellow gown, greeted family and friends as the group welcomed Rev. Fr. Lucas Inot for Holy Mass and thanksgiving.

During dinner, Maribel flitted from table to table for photographs. The elegant gathering included the huge and prestigious Uytengsu-Kokseng clan, along with relatives, friends, guests and classmates of the celebrant from STC-Cebu.

As super emcee Erwin Raymond Lim took the stage, he introduced special guest Karen Young from Manila, a cousin of Maribel, who sang “Goodness of God.”

Other entertainment pieces included a ballet duo, Charlene Caberte and Andrew Ortiz. There were also live performances by Dreamcatchers and singers Yes Sunshine Atup and Barret Richards.

(To be concluded next week, Thursday, October 1, 2026.)

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