Utzurrum: Elegance at eighty (Part 1 of 2)

California-based Cebuana Maribel Kokseng-Kratz was mum about her forthcoming 80th birthday until her daughter, Karen Pavino-Hoang, offered to host the milestone. Where? In her beloved Cebu, where her roots are.
The Casino Español ballroom was reserved a good 12 months before the date of celebration, and all details were prepared perfectly. What met our eyes on the night itself was a floral entrance arch and a trellised stage adorned with myriad flowers beside the number “80.”
Maribel, beaming in a canary-yellow gown, greeted family and friends as the group welcomed Rev. Fr. Lucas Inot for Holy Mass and thanksgiving.
During dinner, Maribel flitted from table to table for photographs. The elegant gathering included the huge and prestigious Uytengsu-Kokseng clan, along with relatives, friends, guests and classmates of the celebrant from STC-Cebu.
As super emcee Erwin Raymond Lim took the stage, he introduced special guest Karen Young from Manila, a cousin of Maribel, who sang “Goodness of God.”
Other entertainment pieces included a ballet duo, Charlene Caberte and Andrew Ortiz. There were also live performances by Dreamcatchers and singers Yes Sunshine Atup and Barret Richards.
(To be concluded next week, Thursday, October 1, 2026.)