Utzurrum: Elegance at eighty (Part 1 of 2)

Maribel, beaming in a canary-yellow gown, greeted family and friends as the group welcomed Rev. Fr. Lucas Inot for Holy Mass and thanksgiving.

During dinner, Maribel flitted from table to table for photographs. The elegant gathering included the huge and prestigious Uytengsu-Kokseng clan, along with relatives, friends, guests and classmates of the celebrant from STC-Cebu.

As super emcee Erwin Raymond Lim took the stage, he introduced special guest Karen Young from Manila, a cousin of Maribel, who sang “Goodness of God.”

Other entertainment pieces included a ballet duo, Charlene Caberte and Andrew Ortiz. There were also live performances by Dreamcatchers and singers Yes Sunshine Atup and Barret Richards.

(To be concluded next week, Thursday, October 1, 2026.)