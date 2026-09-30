Utzurrum: Elegance at eighty (Part 2 - Conclusion)

THE CELEBRANT seated, with (from left to right): Jedrick, Juanito and Julie Po, and Encai, Donabel and Inting Go.When California-based Cebuana Maribel Kokseng-Kratz marked her 80th milestone at Casino Español, it was a celebration locals couldn’t quite forget!

She was the epitome of elegance, as she glided across the floor in her yellow gown, meticulously designed by couturier Jed Sevilla.

The color theme of the event was her favorite color, yellow, and she was the sole wearer of this shade among all the guests present.