Utzurrum: Elegance at eighty (Part 2 - Conclusion)

THE CELEBRANT seated, with (from left to right): Jedrick, Juanito and Julie Po, and Encai, Donabel and Inting Go.When California-based Cebuana Maribel Kokseng-Kratz marked her 80th milestone at Casino Español, it was a celebration locals couldn’t quite forget!
She was the epitome of elegance, as she glided across the floor in her yellow gown, meticulously designed by couturier Jed Sevilla.
The color theme of the event was her favorite color, yellow, and she was the sole wearer of this shade among all the guests present.
After-dinner entertainment followed, then a lively video of Maribel’s life journey unfolded. There was also an interesting corner showcasing her childhood, school days, leisure travels and transfer of residence abroad, all truly unforgettable!
As if there was anything else missing, an exciting portion of the event was a raffle of valuable prizes. Of course, the grand prize was an item with the symbolic numeral “8.” Can you venture a guess?
There’s more. Souvenir giveaways were unique mini Godiva chocolate bars and a personalized mini gold bag with a rosary. Very thoughtful tokens!
As a loving parting message: Many happy returns of the day, Maribel. May your tribe increase a hundredfold, all possessing your generous personality!