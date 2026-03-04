Utzurrum: Evening of thanksgiving

In his opening remarks, founder Robby Alugar stressed the organization’s commitment to ethical journalism in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

“Our members have remained steadfast in responsible journalism, accuracy and truth. Journalism is not just a profession, but a responsibility to promote transparency, accountability and community awareness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lilu Aliño, head of her advertising firm, highlighted the group’s growth. “From just 26 members to an incredible 86 as of last count! This level of growth proves the group’s authenticity and staying power. I encourage you to stay bold and courageous,” she said.

And what’s a thanksgiving evening without a raffle? As a gesture of gratitude, members received gifts and certificates, adding even more excitement to the celebration. The group expressed appreciation to its patrons and sponsors for their continued support. Concluding the affair with a compelling message, co-founder Minerva Newman reminded members of their role in the digital space. “As digital watchdogs and storytellers, speed does not matter if the truth is compromised. Accuracy, fact-checking and integrity are what protect a journalist’s credibility.”

“Cebu’s stories extend beyond tourism and development. Small business owners, overseas Filipino workers, fishermen and students also deserve attention. You are not just reporting news, but shaping how Cebu sees itself — choosing truth over trends.”