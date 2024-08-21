Utzurrum: Exquisite mid-autumn festival

Diners can immerse themselves in a symphony of taste, with highlights such as Tropical Lobster and Mango Dumpling with Foie Gras, Hong Kong-style Chicken Mousse Consommé with Mushroom, and Shanghai-style Crispy Beef Ribs with Black Garlic Dipping and Mixed Grapes Salad. The gastronomic journey concludes on a sweet note with desserts like Homemade Matcha Mochi with Strawberry and Peach, Red Dates Jelly and Hasma.

The resort invites everyone to embrace the spirit of Mid-Autumn, creating lasting memories with loved ones amidst its captivating ambiance. The festive celebrations continue until Sept. 20, offering endless opportunities to experience the magic of this cherished season.

For those wishing to share the joy of Mid-Autumn or savor its flavors at home, exquisite mooncake boxes are available for purchase at the Mooncake booth in the main lobby of the resort or directly at Tea of Spring. Guests can also conveniently order online. To reserve a Mid-Autumn dining experience with Chef Liu’s creations, those interested are encouraged to call the resort.

Happy gastronomic Mid-Autumn greetings to all readers!