Utzurrum: From kitchen start-up to innovative leader

In 1994, armed with only P500, a baking pan and a chemical engineering degree from the University of San Carlos, Salvane produced about 50 bars of herbal soap a day with the help of her children. Born into a poor family in Bohol, she understood hardship early on, but she also understood chemistry, formulation and the potential of natural ingredients.

“Life was hard,” Salvane recalled. “But I prayed hard so I could practice my profession.”

From its early beginnings, her company gradually expanded operations and today runs a modern manufacturing facility with certifications from the Food and Drug Administration, Halal authorities and ISO 22716 for Good Manufacturing Practice in cosmetics. These milestones reflect the company’s growth from small-scale production to global manufacturing standards.

From its original papaya and carrot soaps, the company later introduced a wider range of products, including skin care and sun protection. In 2018, it launched a color cosmetics line, reflecting Salvane’s willingness to adapt to changing market demands.

She believed that if a product could succeed in Cebu, it could succeed elsewhere.

Beyond manufacturing, Salvane also focused on empowerment. She introduced a business venture that encourages women to pursue entrepreneurship and build their own livelihoods. This philosophy later extended into education. In 2014, she and her husband, Rogelio Salvane Sr., established an academy, an institution that integrates entrepreneurship, science and technology into its curriculum.

In April 2022, the couple inaugurated a recreational and events center, a more than P60 million facility designed to combine hospitality training with real-world operations. The complex includes hotel rooms, swimming pools, a function hall and a restaurant, allowing students to gain hands-on experience in hospitality management.

Salvane has received several recognitions over the years, including the Inspiring Filipina Entrepreneur award at the 2025 Go Negosyo Women’s Summit, which honored women leaders for breaking boundaries in business.

Asked about the secret to her success, Salvane cited passion for excellence, hard work, humility, faith and sharing. “These values remind me that my abilities are gifts meant to be shared,” she said.

Her advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is simple: “Take the first step, believe in your vision and do not be afraid of competition.”