Utzurrum: Future of beauty, regenerative wellness

The new branch brings together aesthetic treatments and wellness services in a location known for its modern residential and commercial developments.

For Blush Medical Group chief executive officer and president Rechelle Fate Quimada-Edrial, the new clinic represents more than business growth. “Our opening today represents more than expansion. It is a commitment to continuously evolve with our patients’ needs. Beauty today is no longer just about appearance but also confidence and wellness,” she said.

Among the highlights of the evening was the introduction of BTL EXION, a non-invasive aesthetic platform designed to stimulate the body’s natural regenerative processes. The technology offers treatments for facial and eye rejuvenation, skin tightening, body contouring and intimate wellness with minimal downtime.

The clinic also shared its broader focus on preventive healthcare, healthy aging and regenerative medicine. It announced that it is the first clinic in the Visayas and Mindanao to offer Miracle Cell Therapy, a treatment that supports the body’s natural healing and rejuvenation processes.

Strengthening its multidisciplinary team are aesthetic dermatology associate Dr. Frances Cambongga-Ganados and OB-GYN and aesthetic gynecology associate Dr. Jennifer Gochan-Tan, who will help lead the clinic’s growing range of wellness services.

With branches now at Baseline Center and Mandani Bay, Blush Medical Group continues to expand its offerings for patients seeking aesthetic and regenerative wellness care.