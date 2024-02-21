Utzurrum: Happy 40th, Casa Gorordo!

Fittingly, too, was the evening’s highlight: Book launch of “Out of Parian-Essays on Cebuano Heritage” authored by good friend, historical and social chronicler Gavin Sanson Bagares. The book contains deep insights into the lives of prominent Cebuanos and stories surrounding the Parian district where the museum is located.

As a background, Casa Gorordo Museum was built by the Parian native Alejandro Reynes y Rosales in the mid 1800s. The property was purchased in 1863 by Spanish merchant Juan Isidro de Gorordo. Four generations of the Gorordo family including, Cebu’s first Filipino bishop Juan Gorordo, lived in the “balay nga tisa.” In 1979, Rafi acquired it and opened a public museum in 1983 to promote enjoyment and awareness of local culture.

Aside from an active advocacy for heritage and culture, the museum is involved in relevant community-oriented activities such as disaster response. It is at these times when Rafi devotes relief work to distressed families.

This 40th event seals a year-long series of activities, among them: Mobile Sinug, Mga Sugilanon ni Senyor Exhibit, Tubo Cebu Art Fair, Gabii sa Kabilin, the Mactan Cebu International Airport cultural experience etc.

In recognition of its significant role in raising awareness in culture and heritage, the NHCP conferred National Historical Landmark status on the museum in 1991.

For this wealth of admirable achievements, Casa Gorordo and Rafi deserve our extreme praise and pride!