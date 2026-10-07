Utzurrum: Happy 4th anniversary

Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) Secretary Philip Lo served as the honored guest, accompanied by his wife, Cristina. In his address to the assembly, Secretary Lo shared an inspiring message on the role of digital creators today:

“Four years is a meaningful milestone and represents not only growth, but also the responsibility of continued commitment to both social and traditional media. In an era when information can reach the public almost instantly, they deserve news that is accurate, verified, and presented with fairness.”

A special highlight of the afternoon was the formal induction of three Lifestyle columnists as honorary members of CONPC: Dr. Nestor Alonso, Honey J. Loop and CVU.

The inducting officer was Lilu Alino, managing director of Lilu Advertising and Marketing Solutions, past district governor of Rotary Club District 3860 and trustee of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

In her message to the assembly, she said: “It was a challenging time to open a news press corps, but instead of doubt, I think God is with you because you have actualized your vision. There is much more we can do by empowering people through community-focused media, noting the company’s continued growth and potential for even greater achievements in the coming years.”

Reflecting on the bond among members, founder Robby Alugar noted that coming from different backgrounds, generations and walks of life, the group’s members have grown from content creators into colleagues, friends and family.

Here’s raising a toast to many more years!