Utzurrum: Happy 6th anniversary

What was originally conceptualized as a spectacular event for Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown’s 6th Anniversary, was transformed into a heartfelt gathering focused on faith, hope, compassion and community.

Cebu faced, in just 35 days, its worst disaster and devastation: A 6.9 magnitude earthquake, followed by a killer flood that claimed hundreds of lives. So, amid the quiet strength of recovery and rebuilding, in reflection of Savoy’s commitment to caring, a generous donation of mineral water was delivered to the Provincial Capitol.