Utzurrum: Happy 6th anniversary

What was originally conceptualized as a spectacular event for Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown’s 6th Anniversary, was transformed into a heartfelt gathering focused on faith, hope, compassion and community.
Cebu faced, in just 35 days, its worst disaster and devastation: A 6.9 magnitude earthquake, followed by a killer flood that claimed hundreds of lives. So, amid the quiet strength of recovery and rebuilding, in reflection of Savoy’s commitment to caring, a generous donation of mineral water was delivered to the Provincial Capitol.
This started the tone for the coming event which started with Holy Mass followed by the “Six Hands for Six Years” Anniversary lunch.
Guests were two Savoy Executive chefs: Manila’s Christian Carpio and Boracay’s Vincent Cabahug, who were joined by Cebu’s Coke Semblante. The six culinary hands crafted a special menu consisting of local ingredients. Among the appetizers were: BBQ Chicken Croquette and Bantayan Scallop Rockefeller. Fresh salads followed: Alugbati salad with Crispy Danggit and the Cucumber and Seaweed Salad. A comforting soup was Emperador Brandy-infused Cebu Skipper Lobster Bisque with Grilled Pan Bisaya.
Spotlight was on the Main Course: Sugba Trio featuring Pulpo Parilla, Sizzling Pan-Roasted Stuffed Squid, Grilled Tuna Belly with spicy Papaya salad. Chef’s Special dishes were: Fisherman’s Pie, Spicy Mactan Chili Crab, Steamed Pompano with Chawanmushi XO. How to end this fabulous meal on a sweet note? A Dessert Trio featuring Queso Bibingka Cheesecake, Thai Tea Crème Brulee’ and Budbud Tiramisu.
Key leaders of Megaworld were very visible: Managing Director Cleofe Albiso expressed deep appreciation to Savoy employees for their dedication highlighting unity, gratitude and purposeful service. General Manager Josef Chiongbian, likewise, shared his mantra, which mirrored the team’s positive grounded approach.
More than celebration, the Savoy’s 6th Anniversary became a reminder that hospitality matters especially in times of uncertainty with many hands and the heart of its community.