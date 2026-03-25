Utzurrum: Happy anniversary

Guests enjoyed lunch and dinner offerings at Le’Mon Restaurant, casual conversations over coffee at Q Café and relaxed evenings at the Kabilin Lounge, known for its warm, native-inspired interiors. The offerings catered to families, friends, couples, reunions and corporate gatherings alike.

More than a milestone, the anniversary celebrated nearly two decades of excellence, tradition and innovation — an experience that continues to define Golden Prince Hotel and Suites.

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Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country’s flag carrier, marked its 85th anniversary with the acceptance of its first batch of 18 Airbus A321ceo aircraft following a retrofitting program at Lufthansa Technik Philippines in Manila. The upgraded aircraft feature a dual-class configuration accommodating 194 passengers, with 12 Business Class and 182 Economy Class seats.

PAL has also selected Collins Pinnacle seats for Economy Class, manufactured at the Collins Aerospace facility in Batangas by Filipino workers. PAL vice president for Marketing Alvin Miranda said the retrofit program reflects the airline’s commitment to quality and Filipino craftsmanship. “This retrofit program reflects the airline’s vision of heartfelt care and the dedicated craftsmanship of Filipino workers in the manufacture of aircraft seats,” Miranda said.

The project marks the first aircraft retrofit program by a local airline utilizing Filipino skilled labor.