Utzurrum: Have you been to Savoy?

A stately, majestic 18-story beach-walk hotel is now open for occupancy and adventure! It’s Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown.
One of the 13 properties of Megaworld Hotels, it is conveniently located within the lively and pulsating Newtown complex, a township mega-community on Mactan Island, home to a Cyberpark, various retail shops, high-end office towers and a number of leisure facilities. Another inviting plus is it’s just a stone’s throw from Newtown Beach and a mere 15-minute drive to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).
Ideal for business travelers, family vacationers and surprise! For couples who would opt for a romantic beach wedding at the ceremonial garden and a unique reception at the glass house by the sea! Intimate and creative, don’t you think?
However, according to the hotel’s public relations and marketing manager, Ma. Inez Gomez, construction is ongoing and ready for launching next month. There are other attractions like the hotel pool on the third floor, offering a superb view of the township and a sumptuous choice of short orders like pizzas, pastas, salads etc.
A fitness center featuring the latest cardiovascular equipment is available for guests who do their workouts, open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. What we found truly unique was the Savoy Cafe, an all-day dining spot, where tables are equipped with a wooden QR code to enable diners access to Savory Secret Dishes every month. The “Secret Menu” showcases exclusive dishes “Off the Menu” by a rotating roster of guest chefs from different fields, each bringing their exclusive menus to the table. These international dishes will be available only for a limited time, making each visit to the cafe a singular culinary treat!
Another beverage option at Savoy is the Zabana Bar, where refreshing and celebratory drinks and cocktails are available from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight. Their Zabana rum is a must-try!
Present at the property was the articulate and very accommodating Nico Ivan Velasquez, an old friend who now holds the distinction of group director of public relations for Megaworld Hotels and Resorts. Other VIPs: Director of sales, Grethel Carmel Polloso, her assistant director, Joaquin Quintana, and digital marketing officer, Brandon James Omega.
General manager Josef Victor Chiongbian is well-known in this industry and is the current vice president for resorts of the HRRAC (Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu). Truly an asset to Megaworld!
Here’s great news for fur-parents! Savoy is a pet-friendly establishment, allowing dogs and cats to wander about, except in limited spaces like hotel restaurants, fitness center and swimming pool. Please don’t leave your furry friends unattended, as there are areas designated for waste disposal.
And certainly last but not least, SunStar Cebu has awarded Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown as the winner for Best in Ensaymada in 2022. What made it to the finals was its super soft dough filled amply with cheesy goodness. Grab one at the Cafe, Lobby lounge or Zabana Bar! Or better, grab more! More power, Savoy!