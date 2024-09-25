Utzurrum: Have you been to this airport hotel?

Savoy is strategically located across Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s Terminal 3, offering an enviable location that justifies its title given as the Philippines’ Leading Airport Hotel. Its proximity to the airport, combined with the vibrant Newport City culture, provides unmatched convenience to both business and leisure travelers.

For returning balikbayans who long for a familiar touch of home, the hotel has introduced “The Sampaguita Project,” a signature initiative by Megaworld Hotels and Resorts that immerses guests in Filipino culture through the five senses. From the fragrance of sampaguita flowers to the sounds of traditional Filipino music, this project infuses the guest experience with a deep sense of heritage.

The hotel has made regular updates to maintain the highest standards of comfort in all rooms and public areas. New packages, including “The Sampaguita Experience” and “When It Rains,” offer guests additional amenities and discounts to enrich their stay.

Notably, the hotel’s strategic partnerships further enhance the guest experience. Renewed collaborations with esteemed partners in the industry provide exclusive discounts on accommodations, meals and spa services, making this airport hotel a fantastic option for travelers.