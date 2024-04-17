Utzurrum: Have you been to this chapel?

The recent closure announcement stems from accelerated land movement, which resulted in broken glass panels and significant damage to the chapel’s foundation. Additionally, a landslide in the 1960s caused the collapse of the Visitor’s lounge, which was never rebuilt.

Officials declared the closure of the chapel and its surrounding area in February 2024 due to land issues, making restoration efforts unfeasible. They are now contemplating relocation. Architecturally, like many of Wright’s buildings, the chapel features geometric designs and integrates seamlessly with the natural landscape, a departure from traditional masonry works. Wright aimed to create a delicate enclosure that allowed the surrounding landscape to define the sacred space.