Utzurrum: Have you been to this chapel?

Wayfarers Chapel, also known as the Glass Church, is situated in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Constructed between 1949 and 1951, this 100-seat chapel was designed by Lloyd Wright, the son of Frank Lloyd Wright, at a cost of $25,000. Nestled on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, its organic architecture blends seamlessly with the surrounding landscape. In 1999, the chapel hosted 800 weddings, but unfortunately, it will have to cancel 175 events over the next eight months.
The recent closure announcement stems from accelerated land movement, which resulted in broken glass panels and significant damage to the chapel’s foundation. Additionally, a landslide in the 1960s caused the collapse of the Visitor’s lounge, which was never rebuilt.
Officials declared the closure of the chapel and its surrounding area in February 2024 due to land issues, making restoration efforts unfeasible. They are now contemplating relocation. Architecturally, like many of Wright’s buildings, the chapel features geometric designs and integrates seamlessly with the natural landscape, a departure from traditional masonry works. Wright aimed to create a delicate enclosure that allowed the surrounding landscape to define the sacred space.
Associated with the Swedenborgian Church of North America, Wayfarers Chapel stands as a tribute to the 18th-century scientist and theologian Emmanuel Swedenborg. The chapel holds prestigious honors, listed in the National Register of Historic Places and designated a National Historic Landmark for its architectural and landscaping achievements in 2023.
Special thanks to Maribel Kokseng Kratz, a friend originally from Cebu and now based in California, for providing clear photos and contributing to the facts. She was fortunate to capture the beauty of the chapel before its closure.