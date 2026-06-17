Utzurrum: Healthcare for everyone: on time

Dr. Matt Marvin Cabalquinto, in his foray among remote communities, has noticed that residents tend to put off medical check-ups — not out of negligence, but because the clinic feels too far, the cost too steep or the process too much to deal with.
He wanted to change that. As president of Oras Punto, he built the center on one simple conviction: Healthcare should reach people where they are, when they need it.
With mobile services that bring tests directly to communities, the elderly and persons with disabilities benefit the most.
One of its most significant partnerships is with the Yakap Gamot Program, which offers free check-ups, laboratory tests and medicines to qualified patients.
They also cover outpatient mental health packages covering depression, psychoses, dementia, substance-use disorders and more.
For children ages 0 to 15, free eye check-ups and eyeglasses help them see clearly and learn better.
Here’s an important last-minute reminder: Early detection reduces complications and saves lives.