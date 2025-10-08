Utzurrum: Holiday fun in Hong Kong

The grand affair also marks the return of “A Holiday Wish-Come-True” Tree Lighting Ceremony, the limited season “Disney Christmas live in Concert” and the “New Year’s Eve Countdown Party” to welcome 2026.

Guests from the Philippines are welcome to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, where the holiday season brings a new reason to celebrate. Anniversary-only events include the concert-style show “Disney friends live: Party at the Castle,” the park’s largest-ever “Friendtastic” parade and the nighttime spectacular “Momentous: Party in the Night Sky.” Each experience is conceptualized to offer a dazzling experience.