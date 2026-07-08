Utzurrum: Homegrown coffee brand goes global

Can a homegrown favorite become a premium standard-setter for the Filipino coffee industry? It seems possible as local innovator Easy Signature officially unveiled its latest direction through a showcase featuring World Barista Champion Boram Um, held recently at The Elements at Eton Centris.
The partnership marks a significant milestone for the local brand, which has championed Filipino food service businesses. By introducing Boram Um as its brand ambassador, it signals its intent to bring its products to a wider, global audience.
The event centered on how the local brand’s premium sauces and powder bases, paired with Um’s techniques, create flavor profiles tailored to the Filipino market.
“I am honored to represent a brand that is deeply rooted in local culture, yet ambitious on the global stage,” Um said. “We are refining the local coffee experience to meet high standards while using local expertise.”
Among the highlights of the event was a demonstration on how local coffee shops can use these products and techniques to compete on a global level without losing their identity. Guests also took part in a tasting experience that blended Um’s international expertise with the texture preferences of the Filipino palate. Another highlight showcased how Easy’s flagship products are designed to meet the standards expected by a World Barista Champion.
By providing professional-grade ingredients and innovative solutions, the company hopes to help Filipino entrepreneurs deliver quality coffee experiences.