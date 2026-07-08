Utzurrum: Homegrown coffee brand goes global

The partnership marks a significant milestone for the local brand, which has championed Filipino food service businesses. By introducing Boram Um as its brand ambassador, it signals its intent to bring its products to a wider, global audience.

The event centered on how the local brand’s premium sauces and powder bases, paired with Um’s techniques, create flavor profiles tailored to the Filipino market.

“I am honored to represent a brand that is deeply rooted in local culture, yet ambitious on the global stage,” Um said. “We are refining the local coffee experience to meet high standards while using local expertise.”