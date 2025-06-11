Utzurrum: Hong Kong Disneyland celebrates 20 years

Michael Moriarty, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, said, “On June 28, we’re kicking off ‘The Most Magical Party of All.’ Our incredible cast members are giving their all for this milestone event, with immersive entertainment, extraordinary moments, and boundless Disney magic and surprises!”

Kick off the first: “Party at the Castle” — an electrifying 15-minute concert-style show that introduces the party spirit with high-energy pop music and dazzling dance moves, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Castle of Magical Dreams.

Mickey Mouse, Duffy and Friends will debut their 20th anniversary outfits, while adding glitter and glamor will be Disney Princesses Aurora, Tiana and Belle. Creating an upbeat atmosphere will be the 20th Anniversary Anthem and stunning visuals, featuring LED screens, giant balloons, and scenic elements like fog jets and cold pyrotechnics.

Next, the party vibe soars with the largest parade in HKDL’s history! The “Friendtastic Parade,” a 30-minute centerpiece event, features 11 dazzling floats and over 100 performers, including more than 30 Disney characters. Expect beat-driven music and magical surprises, with floats themed around Walt Disney Animation Studios films such as Zootopia, Big Hero 6, and Encanto, as well as Pixar Animation favorites like Toy Story and Monsters, Inc. The Encanto float brings Casa Madrigal to life with dancing tiles, glowing doors and flapping shutters!

Finally, the peak party moment arrives: “Momentous: Party in the Night Sky!” Spanning the area from the Castle of Magical Dreams to Main Street, U.S.A., this is “The Most Magical Show on Earth.” It mesmerizes with eight multimedia elements, including extended large-scale 3D projection mapping, drones, illuminated water projections, choreographed water fountains, flames, lasers, theatrical lighting and pyrotechnics!

This once-in-a-lifetime spectacular will light up the sky for 30 unforgettable minutes with music and memories, featuring beloved Disney stories such as Sleeping Beauty and The Princess and the Frog. It’s an immersive, 360-degree experience like no other.

“It’s a vibrant celebration like never before,” says Christie Evangelisto, creative director, entertainment, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. “You can get up close with lovable Disney characters — both classic and new.”