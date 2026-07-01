Utzurrum: Independence Day: Flavors of identity

ADOBONG MANOK SA MANGGANG PAJO.

Now in its third year of featuring the Slow Food movement, the gathering continues to support local farmers, producers and traditional food practices while promoting ingredients that reflect the diverse identities of Filipino communities.

The luncheon brought together tourism leaders, chefs, media members and cultural advocates to celebrate heritage cuisine at Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa. Guests were served dishes prepared by Chef Lalay Lava of Abaseria, one of Cebu’s Michelin-recognized establishments, Slow Food advocate Chef Sweetie Canedo, and the resort’s Executive Chef Gino Abing.

Aside from the culinary experience, guests were treated to performances by the Fo Guang Shan Cebu Dance Company and discussions on preserving local food traditions for future generations.

Food is a powerful expression of identity, they hope that the celebration would encourage greater appreciation for local heritage. The event also reflected ongoing efforts to create meaningful dining experiences that connect guests with the stories behind Filipino food.