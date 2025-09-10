Utzurrum: Italian Sundays

Sundays are for family, and what better way to spend them than gathered round the lunch table laden with sumptuous Italian delicacies made for sharing?
Celebrated for its premium steaks, authentic Italian cuisine and impeccable service, Il Primo launches Flavors of Italy Unlimited, a curated Sunday dining experience featuring sumptuous Italian flavors with Chef Valentino’s mouth-watering main course platter, free-flowing Prosecco and one round of red or white wine.
Guests are presented with a beautifully prepared grazing table featuring a live cold cuts station, fresh salads, Italian antipasti, and an assortment of freshly baked breads, including focaccia, ciabatta, grissini, Italian scones and filled croissants.
The chef’s main course is served family-style on a generous sharing plate just as the Italians do. Enjoy a succulent spread of grilled Italian sausage, roasted chicken and tender flank steak with a variety of hearty side dishes, including French fries, mashed potatoes, seasonal greens, creamy polenta, grilled baby tomatoes, rice and more!
Try indulging in a rotating weekly selection of traditional pastas like the Linguine alle Vongole, Spaghetti alla Carbonara and Rigatoni alla Norcina, along with best-selling pizzas like Margherita, Quattro Formaggi and Mare Bianca, all served fresh and hot to your table. A glass of red or white wine, handpicked by the expert sommelier completes the dinner.
To end the meal on a sweet note, diners can indulge in Il Primo’s SunStar Best of Cebu Tiramisu, paired with flavors of artisanal gelato!
***
It’s not every day that balikbayan Grace Cabahug-Bautista jets into our Queen City. So when she does, doting classmates at St. Theresa’s College (STC) drop everything and join her.
This time, five classmates chose Laguna Garden Café for a hefty lunch where Grace was the thoughtful hostess. It was well past the lunch hour when the girls said their goodbyes, as exciting updates and infectious laughter filled the air!
Balik-balik, Grace!