Utzurrum: Italian Sundays

To end the meal on a sweet note, diners can indulge in Il Primo’s SunStar Best of Cebu Tiramisu, paired with flavors of artisanal gelato!

***

It’s not every day that balikbayan Grace Cabahug-Bautista jets into our Queen City. So when she does, doting classmates at St. Theresa’s College (STC) drop everything and join her.

This time, five classmates chose Laguna Garden Café for a hefty lunch where Grace was the thoughtful hostess. It was well past the lunch hour when the girls said their goodbyes, as exciting updates and infectious laughter filled the air!

Balik-balik, Grace!