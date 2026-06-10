Utzurrum: It’s merienda time!

Probably, the secret to her success is Country Basket’s collection of childhood favorites, such as pink bread, fig pie, yoyo and rolling bayan, which bring a sense of nostalgia.

Other offerings, too, include a variety of cakes, cookies, all kinds of pasta, mouth-watering breakfast meals, you-name-it sandwiches and more to flavor your dining experience with comfort and homemade goodness!

More power, Eleanor!

***

Monthly, the CLAY (Committee of Lay Assumption) members meet at Casa Dos on Sanjercasvil Road, Lahug, where they meditate on the solemn and inspirational chapters of the life of their Mother Foundress, Mere Marie Eugenie. All the contents of the book are positively adaptable to modern times.

After the serious part, a sumptuous merienda follows. A meticulous chef has concocted a curated menu, one highlight of which is their tasty champorado, a delicious treat unlike any other we’ve tried. There is also a choice of main courses, and let’s not forget the one-of-a-kind desserts!