Utzurrum: It’s merienda time!

Since childhood, Eleanor Uy Lee has always been in love with baking, which started as a simple hobby. Through the years, it has been a dream, even during her college years in Accountancy. Having finished school, she sharpened her skills further by taking up Baking and Pastry Arts.
What started as a hobby grew into an obsession. She began supplying various coffee shops and bakeries and subsequently joined a number of food exhibits. She didn’t stop there and finally opened her own shop. The defining year was 2013, when she opened her modest shop in Lahug, Cebu City. Having achieved success, she moved to a bigger and better location in 2019 — the Axis Center at Vibo Place on Escario St. Another branch at SM City Cebu is a sign of continued expansion!
Probably, the secret to her success is Country Basket’s collection of childhood favorites, such as pink bread, fig pie, yoyo and rolling bayan, which bring a sense of nostalgia.
Other offerings, too, include a variety of cakes, cookies, all kinds of pasta, mouth-watering breakfast meals, you-name-it sandwiches and more to flavor your dining experience with comfort and homemade goodness!
More power, Eleanor!
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Monthly, the CLAY (Committee of Lay Assumption) members meet at Casa Dos on Sanjercasvil Road, Lahug, where they meditate on the solemn and inspirational chapters of the life of their Mother Foundress, Mere Marie Eugenie. All the contents of the book are positively adaptable to modern times.
After the serious part, a sumptuous merienda follows. A meticulous chef has concocted a curated menu, one highlight of which is their tasty champorado, a delicious treat unlike any other we’ve tried. There is also a choice of main courses, and let’s not forget the one-of-a-kind desserts!