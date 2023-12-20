Utzurrum: Leadership, team building and more at Teen Summit

Zonta International has launched the “18 Days of Activism” as part of its core advocacies, particularly its campaign to end violence against women and children in schools and the promotion of gender equality through positive youth action.

One of the key activities aimed at achieving this goal was the recently well-attended “Teen Summit” organized by the Zonta Club of Cebu 2, in collaboration with the Z Club of Childlink High School-Cebu and Move Mandaue. The one-day event took place at the DepEd Ecotech Center, hosting 100 student participants from schools such as Mandaue City Science High School, Mandaue City School for the Arts, St. Theresa’s College, Our Lady of Joy Learning Center, and the host school. Teachers from these participating schools were also present, contributing to the disciplined and cooperative student body.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, Department of Education regional director and featured speaker, emphasized hard work and dedication as agents of success. He aimed to inspire others with the quote, “I will aspire to inspire, before I expire.”

The second speaker, Janet Mananay, a professor at Cebu Normal University, focused on “transformative leadership,” using the acronym V-I-C-E, meaning Visionary, Inspiring, Considerate and Ethical.

Dr. Rhodora Bucoy, former chairperson of the Philippine Commission on Women, delved into “Transforming Gender Inequalities, Changing Lives: Towards a Gender-fair, Violence-free Inclusive Society.” “Use your talents and idealism to help change misogynist norms and promote values founded on respect for human rights, diversity, inclusivity and democracy. Be part of the challenge to rebuild a more equal and inclusive world where no one is left behind,” she said.

The participants then divided into workshops, expressing their commitment to gender equality through original songs, dances, poem compositions and paintings—all accomplished in just two hours.

We extend our congratulations to the prime movers of this highly successful summit: Zontians Ma. Teresa Tio and Dr. Elsa Basubas.

“An activity like the summit always brings out leadership, team building, problem-solving skills, creativity and open-mindedness, which goals are in consonance to the Z Club aims,” said Tio.

We say amen to that!