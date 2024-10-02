Utzurrum: Luxury jeweler opens new store in Cebu

Tiffany & Co., the global luxury jeweler, has opened a new 255-square-meter store at NUSTAR Resort and Casino’s Boutique Area. Known for its craftsmanship and innovative designs, the new store features a glass façade with a hammered technique that highlights the styles of iconic Tiffany designers Edward Moore, Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti.

The event held on July 26, 2024 featured appearances by celebrities Sarah Lahbati, Tim Yap and the brand’s Friend of the House Anne Curtis, adding to the occasion’s significance.