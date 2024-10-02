Utzurrum: Luxury jeweler opens new store in Cebu

Tiffany & Co., the global luxury jeweler, has opened a new 255-square-meter store at NUSTAR Resort and Casino’s Boutique Area. Known for its craftsmanship and innovative designs, the new store features a glass façade with a hammered technique that highlights the styles of iconic Tiffany designers Edward Moore, Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti.
The event held on July 26, 2024 featured appearances by celebrities Sarah Lahbati, Tim Yap and the brand’s Friend of the House Anne Curtis, adding to the occasion’s significance.
Inside the store, the centerpiece is the “Bird on a Rock” brooch by Schlumberger, first introduced in 1965 and still popular today. The brooch’s influence is reflected in the store’s interior, including a blue wall adorned with glass gems. The design is further enhanced by gold accents inspired by New York City’s skyline, with wall panels created by Fresco. A Lobmeyr chandelier with Tiffany Blue crystals and a champagne gold leaf ceiling complete the store’s décor.
Founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, Tiffany & Co. operates 300 stores globally and employs more than 14,000 people. The NUSTAR Cebu location is the jeweler’s third store in the Philippines, further expanding its presence in Southeast Asia.