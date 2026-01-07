Cebu

Utzurrum: Memorable double celebration

The Scene
Utzurrum: Memorable double celebration
LEADERSHIP. From left: Lapu-Lapu City Tourism head Garry Lao; Tytans Properties and Development treasurer Hazel Tan; Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindy King-Chan; Tambuli president, Rep. Sonny Lagon; Tambuli chairman Gerard Tan; former Lapu-Lapu City councilor Queenie Amman; and Tambuli general manager Estrella “Eya” Shrimski.
Published on

November 2025 proved to be an unforgettable month for Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa as it marked its sixth anniversary alongside the lighting of its Christmas Tree of Hope.

The double celebration brought together unit owners, guests, partners, community members and local vendors, reflecting the resort’s holiday theme, “Christmas, Culture and Community.”

COMMUNITY. Tambuli Community Market featuring local vendors.
COMMUNITY. Tambuli Community Market featuring local vendors.
MUSIC. Holiday tunes performed by the CNU Rondalla.
MUSIC. Holiday tunes performed by the CNU Rondalla.

The event featured lively carols performed by the CNU Rondalla and Chorale, with choreography by the CNU Kudyapi Dance Troupe. Local vendors added a cultural element through handcrafted products and food offerings.

With the Tree of Hope as the backdrop, Tambuli general manager Estrella “Eya” Shrimski shared a message reflecting on recent challenges faced by local communities.

CULTURE. Tambuli’s Tree of Hope, featuring elements of Lapu-Lapu City culture, including guitars, native decor and the art of pot-making.
CULTURE. Tambuli’s Tree of Hope, featuring elements of Lapu-Lapu City culture, including guitars, native decor and the art of pot-making.
DANCE. A well-applauded number by the CNU Kudyapi Dance Troupe.
DANCE. A well-applauded number by the CNU Kudyapi Dance Troupe.

“Just recently, our communities faced the challenges of the earthquake and typhoon. There were days of uncertainty, disruption and worry. But despite the disasters, we saw the strength of the Filipino people. We saw families and neighbors supporting one another, and communities standing together in quiet courage. It is this hope that carried us to the present,” Shrimski said.

The sixth anniversary celebration concluded with gatherings, live entertainment and shared moments, marking the start of the holiday season.

The Tree of Hope stood as a symbol of resilience, offering comfort to those still recovering and a reminder of gratitude for the blessings received.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph