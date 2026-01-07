Utzurrum: Memorable double celebration

“Just recently, our communities faced the challenges of the earthquake and typhoon. There were days of uncertainty, disruption and worry. But despite the disasters, we saw the strength of the Filipino people. We saw families and neighbors supporting one another, and communities standing together in quiet courage. It is this hope that carried us to the present,” Shrimski said.

The sixth anniversary celebration concluded with gatherings, live entertainment and shared moments, marking the start of the holiday season.

The Tree of Hope stood as a symbol of resilience, offering comfort to those still recovering and a reminder of gratitude for the blessings received.