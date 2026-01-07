Utzurrum: Memorable double celebration

November 2025 proved to be an unforgettable month for Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa as it marked its sixth anniversary alongside the lighting of its Christmas Tree of Hope.
The double celebration brought together unit owners, guests, partners, community members and local vendors, reflecting the resort’s holiday theme, “Christmas, Culture and Community.”
The event featured lively carols performed by the CNU Rondalla and Chorale, with choreography by the CNU Kudyapi Dance Troupe. Local vendors added a cultural element through handcrafted products and food offerings.
With the Tree of Hope as the backdrop, Tambuli general manager Estrella “Eya” Shrimski shared a message reflecting on recent challenges faced by local communities.
“Just recently, our communities faced the challenges of the earthquake and typhoon. There were days of uncertainty, disruption and worry. But despite the disasters, we saw the strength of the Filipino people. We saw families and neighbors supporting one another, and communities standing together in quiet courage. It is this hope that carried us to the present,” Shrimski said.
The sixth anniversary celebration concluded with gatherings, live entertainment and shared moments, marking the start of the holiday season.
The Tree of Hope stood as a symbol of resilience, offering comfort to those still recovering and a reminder of gratitude for the blessings received.