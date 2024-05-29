Utzurrum: Memorable lunches, dinners

Will there ever be a time when dinners and lunches with friends, classmates and other colleagues go out of fashion? Looks like these occasions will always be with us, just for posterity and the pleasant memories they bring.

Let me mention some of them. Recently, dear friend, Corito Vitug-Abalos marked her historical and once-in-a-million event, her 93rd birthday. Her loving family chose a cozy, intimate place, Hai Shin Lou restaurant at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, where dear family and a few friends gathered for a dim sum-plus lunch!

We were warmly welcomed by thoughtful daughter, Lisa Marie Young, and hubby, Dr. James Young, and the entire Abalos clan.

Immediately catching our attention were the breathtaking blooms adorning the area — knowing Corito to be an avid member of Cebu Garden Club.

Also getting admiring sighs were the adorable birthday cakes, created by a team whose creative baking talents showed flawlessly! Candle-blowing time came, and the sentimental, but happy Corito, had a single wish... to join her beloved husband, Dr. Rudy, in heaven! Happy wishes, Corito, and more to come!

***

Theresians have a way of “updating” regularly, and for HS Class l959, its monthly. This time, the venue was at Boosog Lami kaayo Native Resto at uptown Cebu, where a dozen classmates greeted the honorees: Germany-based Cherrie Duterte-Gross, California-based Erlinda Cang and Bangkok-based Elma Garcia-Muangkroot who arrived a little late for photo sessions.

The class’ super-efficient communications officer, Jane Young-Llaban, started the ball rolling, by feeding the latest news about our involvements and incidents. Conversation flowed endlessly then, marked by pales of laughter!

Lunch ended quite late, like 3 p.m., with the arrival of Elma, who refused to dine alone, so there was an extended “newscast.” Farewell, Toots! Till we meet again!

***

Another California-based jet-setter Maribel Kokseng-Kratz was visiting the Queen City, as she does regularly, also to break bread with classmates from HS 1962. On one occasion, she was hosted by Dr. Patsy Cinco-Calderon to a tasty Japanese dinner at Nonki, famous for its delectable noodle dishes.

Both frequent jet-setters, Maribel and Patsy did a picturesque review of their various interesting trips together.

What time is the next flight, ladies?