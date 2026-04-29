Utzurrum: Mobile egg stores expand access

A Cebu-based egg supplier has introduced a mobile retail system aimed at improving distribution to local communities.
EGGcelsior launched its mobile egg store concept using a fleet of vehicle units recently turned over by a local dealership. The vehicles are configured to transport and sell eggs directly to consumers, including areas with limited access to regular supply.
The initiative forms part of efforts to streamline the movement of basic food items from producers to consumers. Company representatives said the mobile setup is designed to support last-mile delivery while maintaining product handling standards.