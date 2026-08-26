Utzurrum: More than friendship between Manila and Sydney

Sixty years ago, a Philippine Airlines DC-8 named Mabuhay jetted into Sydney, Australia, with 86 passengers onboard. This marked the first direct flight between Manila and Sydney and the start of a story that carried millions of Filipinos and Australians across the skies since then.

Today, the Manila-Sydney connection is more than routine air travel. It is a memorable bridge for families, business, culture and community, while focusing the heart of the Filipino.

From just two flights a week in 1965, the route has multiplied into a daily schedule served by many airlines, linking two dynamic and fascinating cities and forming a close relationship in the Asia-Pacific.

To mark the milestone, PAL President Richard Nuttall said the anniversary was a proud moment for the company.

“PAL is proud to have flown generations of Australians and Filipinos across the skies between Manila and Sydney. Since our inaugural service in 1965, we have flown millions of travelers and shared numerous Mabuhay Moments and assisted countless businesses, families and jetsetters alike. We look forward to the next 60 years as PAL is committed to delivering a world-class experience from the heart.”

The Philippines and Australia are two neighbors that share far more than most Australians realize. While millions have made the trip, our islands have remained one of the region’s most vibrant destinations, a country of more than 7,000 islands where white-sand beaches, innovation, friendship, family and hospitality come together.

Here’s an important word about PAL. It is the country’s flag carrier and the only full-service network airline, as well as the first commercial airline in Asia. PAL’s extensive fleet of Boeing, Airbus and De Havilland aircraft operates scheduled nonstop flights out of hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark and Davao. PAL also supports the global economy through air cargo and charter services while serving the travel needs of overseas Filipinos.