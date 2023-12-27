Cebu

Utzurrum: Multi-awarded Seda Central Bloc

HONORED. Winner of many honors was the Seda Central Bloc Hotel Team.
GOLD. Best Regional Ingredient-Vinegar: Team led by Leslie Maglasang and Renie Pagliawan (middle).
SILVER. Best Traditional Modern Regional Pica-pica: Rennan Sangcap.
SILVER. Pralines: Kim Macapobre.
SILVER. Best Regional Cooking Technique-Sutukil: Leslie Maglasang and Renie Pagliawan.
BRONZE. Klasika Moderna Kulinarya: Crisanto Palang Jr., John Mernard Ricarte and Riche Vano.
BRONZE. Table setting with Floral Centerpiece: Francis Ompok, Razel Bejagan and Wengie Labis.
BRONZE. Cacao Concoc- tion by Wengie Labis.
BRONZE. Regional Atchara Salad: Louis Lucas and Melkhader Wamar.
TEAMWORK. Seda Central Bloc’s culinary team.
What is it that culinary pageants have that attracts the boldest and the best? It must be the prestige that follows after winning one. Or the promise of an even more adventurous career outside the country, as a chef!

Whatever the reasons, Seda Central Bloc hotel distinguished itself by winning eight medals and three diplomas during its inaugural participation in Cebu Goes Culinary 2023. The once-a-year event was hosted by the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI). This highly anticipated culinary competition has “resurrected” after the long hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.

We have featured today the winning teams in a photo shoot, heaving a proud sigh of success with the hotel. Aside from the medals, special diplomas were bestowed on Shella Munez for Panghimagas-Kakanin flambe category; Cecilio Tero Jr. and Andony Estela for their interpretations of Regional Ingredient-Bagoong, and Gee-Mar Lariosa for his flairtending skills.

These awards underscore Seda Central Bloc Cebu’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences that pay homage to Cebu’s rich culinary heritage.

For this and past recognitions, we congratulate you, Seda!

Seda Central Bloc

