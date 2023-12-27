Utzurrum: Multi-awarded Seda Central Bloc

What is it that culinary pageants have that attracts the boldest and the best? It must be the prestige that follows after winning one. Or the promise of an even more adventurous career outside the country, as a chef!

Whatever the reasons, Seda Central Bloc hotel distinguished itself by winning eight medals and three diplomas during its inaugural participation in Cebu Goes Culinary 2023. The once-a-year event was hosted by the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI). This highly anticipated culinary competition has “resurrected” after the long hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.

We have featured today the winning teams in a photo shoot, heaving a proud sigh of success with the hotel. Aside from the medals, special diplomas were bestowed on Shella Munez for Panghimagas-Kakanin flambe category; Cecilio Tero Jr. and Andony Estela for their interpretations of Regional Ingredient-Bagoong, and Gee-Mar Lariosa for his flairtending skills.

These awards underscore Seda Central Bloc Cebu’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences that pay homage to Cebu’s rich culinary heritage.

For this and past recognitions, we congratulate you, Seda!