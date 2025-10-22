Utzurrum: New benchmark for growth, collaboration

“This theme has become more than just a theme — it’s a rallying cry,” said Yuvallos. “It reflects our love for Cebu and our nation.” The campaign was launched before 4,000 energized students at the University of Cebu, a powerful symbol of pride and the rising potential of Cebu’s youth.

Yuvallos also emphasized the Chamber’s forward-looking agenda by expanding engagement beyond its traditional membership base. Key focus areas include partnerships with academic institutions, addressing regional challenges such as flooding, and advancing tourism, among others.

For CBM 2026, CCCI proudly announced the appointment of Bryan O. Yap as Overall Chairman. Yap, CEO of the Republic Group of Companies, is a recognized leader in digital transformation—spearheading BAI TV, BAICON and SupaDuba, an AI-powered influencer discovery tool. He also chairs CCCI’s Creative and Entertainment Sector.

CBM Chairman Perdices shared, “Growth does not happen in isolation — it thrives on collaboration and trust.” He spotlighted CBM events such as Cebu in a Bite, BAICON, the Tourism Forum, and the Technology and Innovation Forum — programs designed to empower local businesses, particularly MSMEs, with fresh insights and innovative tools. Perdices further announced that CBM 2026 will build on this momentum, promising to be even bigger and bolder.