Utzurrum: New boutique brings Italian elegance to Cebu

Salvatore Ferragamo, a global leader in the luxury industry, has opened its latest boutique at NUSTAR Cebu on July 25, 2024. The Italian brand, established in 1927, is known for its exquisitely crafted shoes, leather goods, apparel, silk products and accessories for both men and women.
The Ferragamo Group, based in Italy, also includes eyewear and watches in its offerings, produced through licensing agreements. The new store showcases its products in a modern, sophisticated space designed to merge excellence with innovation. The interior features travertine, walnut, boucle fabrics, and hand-tufted rugs in bronze, espresso and ivory tones.
The boutique’s grand opening event attracted prominent figures from Cebu and beyond. Among those in attendance were SSI Group Inc. president and chief executive officer Anton Tantoco Huang, Rep. Cutie Del Mar, Rep. Edu Rama and Jaja Chiongbian Rama. Other notable guests included Paul Jake and Kaye Castillo, Rere Dakay and Ferragamo merchandising group manager Regina Bonoan.
Guests enjoyed a stylish atmosphere, complete with cocktails, as they explored the boutique’s offerings and took advantage of an ongoing sale. Ferragamo’s latest ready-to-wear collections, along with its iconic shoes, belts and bags, were on display.
Store Specialists Inc. (SSI) is the exclusive distributor of Ferragamo in the Philippines, with Bonoan leading the merchandising efforts.
The event was a success, reflecting Ferragamo’s pride in its new Cebu location.