Utzurrum: New boutique brings Italian elegance to Cebu

Salvatore Ferragamo, a global leader in the luxury industry, has opened its latest boutique at NUSTAR Cebu on July 25, 2024. The Italian brand, established in 1927, is known for its exquisitely crafted shoes, leather goods, apparel, silk products and accessories for both men and women.

The Ferragamo Group, based in Italy, also includes eyewear and watches in its offerings, produced through licensing agreements. The new store showcases its products in a modern, sophisticated space designed to merge excellence with innovation. The interior features travertine, walnut, boucle fabrics, and hand-tufted rugs in bronze, espresso and ivory tones.