Utzurrum: New leadership marks fresh chapter at hotel

Welcome, Jeryl Tio, to a fresh chapter in your career! He was formally introduced during “Partner’s Night: An evening to Reconnect and Refresh,” where valued media and corporate partners assembled for another meaningful event.

Cluster General Manager Ron Manalang of the hotel took the lead in “getting to know” Jeryl, who enjoys an extensive background in Food and Beverage.

And we’ve chosen a few lines from his welcome message:

“As the new steward of this property, my thrust is to create experiences that go beyond dining, fostering connection and lasting impressions among guests. With my passion for food and beverage, my commitment to you is that we will keep innovating and delivering the kind of hospitality that proudly calls us your partner.”

As if to support this vision is the renovation of its streamlined and savvy Misto, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, which now features a festive ambiance and more visibility with interactive stations and expanded selections. The evening’s initial offering highlighted the introduction of Robata, a Japanese-inspired grill specialty that showcases smoky, fire-kissed meat cuts, so finely prepared with taste and tenderness! Locally made sauces from Dumaguete added spice and flair to the already tasty skewers. Robata at Misto is available every Saturday at a dinner buffet.

The hotel looks forward to strengthening collaborations and delivering elevated guest experiences with this new leadership!

Cheers!