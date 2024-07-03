Utzurrum: Nurturing beyond academics

CPMS launched the new branding during a recital, dubbed “TATAK CPMS - The Hakuna Matata Journey,” to showcase the creative skills and talents the students developed and honed. The performances included plays, choir singing, playing the rondalla, arnis and a cultural dance. The recital was also to recognize and celebrate those students, employees, teachers and administrative staff who embody the core values of the school, and to thank the parent volunteers who have contributed significantly to the positive impact on the entire CPMS community.