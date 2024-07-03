Cebu

Utzurrum: Nurturing beyond academics

Utzurrum: Nurturing beyond academics
At the Children's Paradise Montessori School (CPMS), the focus extends beyond academics

At the Children’s Paradise Montessori School (CPMS), the focus extends beyond academics. True, children learn the basics, but also delve into practical daily living skills, time management, independence, teamwork, critical thinking and decision-making. They participate in choir performances, plays, musicales and playing musical instruments, honing their creativity and adaptability.

OPENING. A beautiful number by the Early Childhood Education department, with toddlers and pre-school students dancing to the tune of “Hakuna Matata.”
MUSIC. Sixty elementary students serenaded the audience with their rondalla playing.
ANGELIC. Children’s Paradise Montessori School choir.
STORY. A short play written and put together by the lower and upper elementary students of Children’s Paradise Montessori School.
CPMS launched the new branding during a recital, dubbed “TATAK CPMS - The Hakuna Matata Journey,” to showcase the creative skills and talents the students developed and honed. The performances included plays, choir singing, playing the rondalla, arnis and a cultural dance. The recital was also to recognize and celebrate those students, employees, teachers and administrative staff who embody the core values of the school, and to thank the parent volunteers who have contributed significantly to the positive impact on the entire CPMS community.

HONOR. Jackelyn Alfar-Fajardo (third from left) was awarded Children’s Paradise Montessori School employee of the year. With her are (from left): chairman of the board of directors Vicente Y. Bathan, legal counsel Alicia Bathan and president Marivic E. Bathan.
TEAM. Children’s Paradise Montessori School Employee Circle officers: President Irish Joy Y. Fernandez, vice president Justine M. Albarico, secretary Lance Patrick S. Manhilot, treasurer Merl Beatrice B. Jamen, public relation officers Alyza Mae L. Delos Reyes and Hernane Carillas.
PARENT VOLUNTEERS
RECOGNITION. Nineteen Children’s Paradise Montessori School students from Grade 3-6 were applauded for their participation in the recently held Montessori Model United Nations online conference in May 2024. They are joined by teacher-coaches Dr. Maria Isolde Tanjay and Alliah Mae Moran.
What sets CPMS apart is its commitment to inclusivity. Children of diverse needs are given equal opportunities to participate, contribute and excel. The school’s philosophy revolves around nurturing intrinsic motivation, cultivating natural interests and fostering a sense of accomplishment beyond mere medals or accolades. Indeed, Montessori education has equipped and prepared the youth for a better future.

Part of the agenda was the presentation of awards to students, employee circle officers, parent volunteers and service awardees. Garnering the Employee of the Year award was Teacher Jackelyn Alfar-Fajardo, the CPMS Montessori inclusion director who was honored for her exceptional dedication, profound impact and unwavering commitment to the school community. Similar TATAK Awardees were I-Create, Excellence, Montessori Model United Nations (MMUN) delegates and Culture Builders.

