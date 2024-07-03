Utzurrum: Nurturing beyond academics

At the Children’s Paradise Montessori School (CPMS), the focus extends beyond academics. True, children learn the basics, but also delve into practical daily living skills, time management, independence, teamwork, critical thinking and decision-making. They participate in choir performances, plays, musicales and playing musical instruments, honing their creativity and adaptability.
CPMS launched the new branding during a recital, dubbed “TATAK CPMS - The Hakuna Matata Journey,” to showcase the creative skills and talents the students developed and honed. The performances included plays, choir singing, playing the rondalla, arnis and a cultural dance. The recital was also to recognize and celebrate those students, employees, teachers and administrative staff who embody the core values of the school, and to thank the parent volunteers who have contributed significantly to the positive impact on the entire CPMS community.
What sets CPMS apart is its commitment to inclusivity. Children of diverse needs are given equal opportunities to participate, contribute and excel. The school’s philosophy revolves around nurturing intrinsic motivation, cultivating natural interests and fostering a sense of accomplishment beyond mere medals or accolades. Indeed, Montessori education has equipped and prepared the youth for a better future.
Part of the agenda was the presentation of awards to students, employee circle officers, parent volunteers and service awardees. Garnering the Employee of the Year award was Teacher Jackelyn Alfar-Fajardo, the CPMS Montessori inclusion director who was honored for her exceptional dedication, profound impact and unwavering commitment to the school community. Similar TATAK Awardees were I-Create, Excellence, Montessori Model United Nations (MMUN) delegates and Culture Builders.