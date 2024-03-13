Utzurrum: On efficient health care solutions

In Cebu, AMC is available at two clinics: Robinsons Cybergate and Cebu IT Park. To maximize efficient services, AMC has included the Healthlink App and MyAventus App as its newest innovations. Healthlink App provides continuity of care which collaborates with the managed clinics and retail clinics and TelAventusMD. This innovation will help monitor chronic diseases to avoid further complications that might delay a patient’s well-being.

On the other hand, the MyAventus App is the mobile app that channels access to Healthlink, Aventus clinic appointment bookings, clinic locations, laboratory and imaging results viewing and health habits.

The company has also established partnerships with key players in the HMO industry and collaboration with various health insurance providers to meet the evolving needs of their clientele. These will enable the company to deliver comprehensive health care to a diverse range of individuals.

According to Wenefrido Fernando, assistant vice president for operations, AMC’s key management team is composed of leaders of integrity and competence in the healthcare industry. They are prime movers who can enable the company’s mission and vision to provide high-quality services to improve the well-being and health of the communities they serve. Aventus Medical staff are all licensed professionals who deliver impeccable quality health care.

They have a team of primary care and specialty physicians who are dedicated to giving excellent health care among all Aventus clinics nationwide through TelAventusMD. Its ultimate vision? To become the leading and most widely recognized healthcare provider in the country, setting benchmarks for excellence and innovation in the industry.