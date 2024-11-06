Utzurrum: One week, two prestigious awards

Indeed, Lady Luck was with Dr. Warfe Tupas Engracia recently, for being accorded not one, but two, enviable and much-deserved awards in just seven short days!
First was the Ten Outstanding Cebuanos Awards 2024 (Toca) held at the Sacred Heart Center Cebu, spearheaded by Toca program executive director Greg Senining. It was also a most fitting celebration as the center was marking its silver anniversary! We have known Dr. Warfe for many years now, as a superb radiologist based in Saudi Arabia, and then as a generous tenor performing “gratis” at numerous events in town.
As a civic servant, he is also an asset of the Rotary Club of Metro Cebu. But our awardee is also involved in many other community endeavors namely in arts and culture, which gave him the edge in this field. Dr. Warfe has been an attractive singing star as well as acting on the local silver screen. In the area of culture, his active propagation and preservation of our Malay heritage through his books and speaking engagements are well known.
Held at the Okada Hotel-Manila ballroom, this second award took place, within the week, and was titled, “Asia’s Modern Hero Award 2024,” an activity headed by its founder and chairman, Dr. Ronnel Ybañez. It celebrates the achievements of outstanding individuals who made a difference in our society. The award as “Asia’s Distinguished Humanitarian Healthcare Leader” was bestowed on Dr. Warfe, backed by his work and achievements in the medical profession. His humanitarian deeds were recognized by the body most impressively. Indeed, Dr. Warfe’s tireless work and service for all bore fruits with these two prestigious accolades.
More power, Warfe!