Utzurrum: One week, two prestigious awards

Indeed, Lady Luck was with Dr. Warfe Tupas Engracia recently, for being accorded not one, but two, enviable and much-deserved awards in just seven short days!

First was the Ten Outstanding Cebuanos Awards 2024 (Toca) held at the Sacred Heart Center Cebu, spearheaded by Toca program executive director Greg Senining. It was also a most fitting celebration as the center was marking its silver anniversary! We have known Dr. Warfe for many years now, as a superb radiologist based in Saudi Arabia, and then as a generous tenor performing “gratis” at numerous events in town.