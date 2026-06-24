Utzurrum: Open doors to a spectacular dance

Founded in 1951, Balletcenter-Cebu has trained generations of dancers, many of whom have gone on to become teachers, mentors and professional performers. Through the years, it has remained part of Cebu’s performing arts landscape, introducing young people to ballet and the wider world of dance.

Its anniversary production, “Ballet Spectacular: 75 Years of Dance,” will be staged on June 27 and 28 at CenterStage, SM Seaside Cebu.

Executive Director Ana Michelle Kesner shares this message: “This anniversary is not only a celebration of seven decades of dance, but also a tribute to the resilience, dedication and community spirit that have sustained the Center through generations. We are honored to share this milestone with you.”

The occasion also comes a year after a fire destroyed the Center’s studio. Despite the setback, Balletcenter continued its programs with the support of students, parents and alumni.