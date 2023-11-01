Utzurrum: ‘Pagpadayun,’ Seda ACC’s 5th anniversary

With its dynamic location and vast potential for growth, Seda Ayala Center Cebu opened its doors to local and international travelers on Aug. 19, 2018, and has not looked back since.

Now, five years later, it celebrated “Pagpadayun,” a Visayan word meaning “to move forward” which is typical of the holel’s thrust to keep going despite economic storms like the pandemic and typhoon Odette, which struck Cebu mercilessly three years ago.

“Pagpadayun” also denotes “Celebrating the Past and Embracing the Future” under the helm of general manager Gwen dela Cruz, an experienced hotelier with over 35 years in the industry and her team of department heads.

For this historic occasion, the top echelon of AyalaLand Hotels and Resorts Corp. (AHRC) lent their gracious presence: Javier Hernandez, president / chief executive officer; Phearl Raz, chief financial officer; Michael Alexis “Al” Legaspi, member, board of directors; Genny Puno, director of communications; and Efren Rodrigo, group director of engineering of Seda Hotels Group.

A very novel feature which I saw for the first time was the combination of food and fashion. Through its partnership with the Fashion Association of Cebu’s Elite Talents (Facet), the event delivered a gastronomic experience as models sashayed onstage as guests feasted on a five-course dinner by Seda’s culinary team headed by executive sous chef Gina Limot.

The show revolved around “LIVEM,” the hotel’s core values which stand for: Leadership, Integrity, Vision, Excellence and Malasakit. Each value corresponds with a Facet gown and a dish from the Seda menu.

Leadership - Designer: Stef Tirado. Course: Appetizer (Chicken Liver pate served with Toasted baguette and a drizzle of cumberland sauce).

Integrity - Designer: Jan Tiong. Course: Salad (Citrus and Dragonfruit nestled on fresh greens with a creamy lemon dressing).

Vision - Designer: Eyla Orsais. Soup: (Cream of Broccoli topped with a Parmesan crust and toasted lavosh).

Excellence - Designer: Paco Serafica. Course: Entree (Filet Mignon and pan-seared parrotfish drizzled with a red wine reduction, saffron sauce, and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus spears).

Malasakit - Designer: Pearl Arandia - Course: Dessert (Filipino Trio - sapin sapin on a bed of cookie crumbs, biko with bucayo and a refreshing calamansi cake).

General manager Gwen dela Cruz then chose this special moment to thank the group of esteemed personalities: corporate partners, socialites, media friends for their unstinted support. Each happy guest brought home the hotel’s mascot: a stuffed, majestic Philippine Eagle, symbolizing their corporate advocacy for the season. Cheers!