Utzurrum: PAL announces sale, partnership

Who doesn’t want a surprise this year?

Philippine Airlines’ (PAL) Year End Sale runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 10, 2023 and is available in all sales channels. The travel period on domestic flights starts on Feb. 1, 2024 with one-way base fares as low as P218. For international flights, the travel period starts on Dec. 1, 2023 with round trip base fares as low as $79 for “Book Ahead and Save” and as low as $85 for “Book Now, Fly Now.”

Blackout dates apply for this promo and so do terms and conditions.

***

PAL and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a new Codeshare Partnership Agreement (CPA) which will allow the airlines to enhance flight options for their clients traveling between the Philippines and Singapore. This will also apply to other domestic and international destinations via their respective hubs.

By the 4th Quarter of 2023, the CPA will start on PAL’s and SIA’s flights between Singapore and Manila, subject to regulatory approvals. SIA will also codeshare on PAL’s flights from Manila to 27 destinations within the archipelago, likewise, PAL will codeshare on SIA’s flights to six capitals in Europe: Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan, Paris, Rome and Zurich.

These European codeshare sectors will be rolled out progressively across PAL an SIA Sales channels as well as travel agents in the next few weeks.

Representing a historical milestone are the Codeshare Services to Copenhagen and Milan — the first ever airlinks to the Danish Capital and the Italian commercial hub by a Philippine carrier. PAL is making a memorable comeback, albeit through codeshare services, to Frankfurt, Paris, Rome and Zurich, which were previously handled by the Philippine Flag Carrier in the 1980s and 1990s.

A welcome expansion to the Codeshare Agreement is that both airlines will explore additional points in Europe, as well as Australia, India, New Zealand and South Africa.

PAL’s president and chief operating officer (COO), Captain Stanley K. Ng, mentioned: “We are happy to offer our PAL passengers a wider range of flights between Manila and Singapore through this Codeshare Partnership, affirming our promise to keep building new connections and opportunities for our customers. The partnership is the product of a strengthened relationship with our fellow ASEAN Mainland Carrier, Singapore Airlines and an enduring commitment to expanding our presence in Singapore, a top PAL destination that we have been serving for 58 years and counting. We also look forward to offering increased connectivity to several cities across Europe, home to many overseas Filipinos and to a growing number of tourists and businessmen we invite to discover the wonders of our islands.”

Singapore Airlines chief executive officer, Goh Choon Phong said: “This Agreement enables PAL and SIA to work closely together and find ways to offer our customers increased travel connections between our two countries. This will support the growing demand for both business and leisure travelers between our cities and beyond.”