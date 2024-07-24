Utzurrum: Paradise at last

Forty-eight hours is all it took to convince me that, indeed, there is a paradise in Cebu.

Cebu is home to numerous resorts that offer unique designs and amenities, providing visitors with a range of experiences. One example is a resort known for its innovative approach to hospitality, with room sections named after exotic places like Chenonceaux House, Edo Hall, Mogambo Springs, Piazza Palermo and Seychelles Lodge. With an ingenious proprietor and creative resort designer Manny Gonzalez calling the shots at Plantation Bay, some of our questions have been luxuriously answered.

Covering 11 hectares, the resort offers a peaceful environment, with golf carts available to transport guests to various areas such as the beach, rooms or dining spots. The resort’s spa is designed to resemble an 18th-century Tokugawa Japanese village, featuring hot pools with Jacuzzi jets, a Thalassic pool and a Needle Shower Nook.

The resort includes 2.3 hectares of saltwater lagoons and four freshwater pools. Guests can enjoy water activities like snorkeling, jet-skiing, wakeboarding and parasailing. Non-water activities are also available, such as fishing for live garoupa, boat racing, sandcastle building, tennis and an indoor firing range.

Dining options at this and other resorts in Cebu typically include a variety of cuisines. For example, one resort offers a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant with snacks, Italian pastas, Spanish tapas and steaks. Another option includes a 24-hour café with themed breakfast buffets and international cuisine. Some resorts feature unique dining experiences like ice cream parlors and nightclubs with resort views, or restaurants serving Pacific Rim cuisine with both indoor and alfresco dining options. Retro American diners with all-day breakfast and comfort food are also popular.

It had been a memorable dining and overall resort experience, from the welcome dinner at Palermo Restaurant to the farewell dinner show at Galapagos Beach. All thanks to gracious host Manny Gonzalez and his ever-attentive staff, resort general manager Brian Noel and hospitality angel Charie Borres.

Certainly, the elegance of colonial-plantation architecture and a one-in-a-million “away from it all” vibe, spelled an unforgettable 48 hours!