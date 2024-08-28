Utzurrum: Partners aim to showcase HK cultural presence

Under this collaboration, HKTB will take on the role of Show Partner for Art Basel, with plans to showcase Hong Kong’s rich art and culture on an international platform. Over the next three years, HKTB is expected to be present at four annual shows—Art Basel in Paris, Miami Beach, Hong Kong and Basel — each featuring different thematic activations.

HKTB executive director Dane Cheng highlighted that this strategic partnership underscores the board’s dedication to positioning Hong Kong as a key center for international cultural exchange, where East meets West. Cheng noted that through immersive exhibitions at Art Basel, they aim to share the unique character of Hong Kong, inspiring travelers to visit and explore the city’s vibrant creative community.

Similarly, Noah Horowitz, Art Basel’s chief executive officer, expressed enthusiasm about strengthening the existing collaboration with HKTB through this ambitious initiative. Horowitz mentioned that this partnership will not only spotlight Hong Kong’s dynamic art scene but also enhance the visitor experience at the Fairs, while fostering deeper connections between Hong Kong and global art communities.

Since its debut in Hong Kong in 2013, Art Basel has worked closely with HKTB on various successful projects. Notably, last March, the tourism board teamed up with the Fair to present a traditional “Cha Chaan Teng” (Hong Kong-style cafe) experience, showcasing Hong Kong’s living culture through local delicacies within a vibrant setting.

The three-year partnership is set to commence with Art Basel Paris, taking place at the Grand Palais from Oct. 18-20, 2024.