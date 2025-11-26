Utzurrum: Partnerships

As part of the PAL Aviation School and Airways Aviation Australia collaboration, trainees will complete theoretical and practical flight training at the Aviation’s Gold Coast campus. Capt. Roland Narciso, PAL senior vice president for operations, said the school upholds discipline, professionalism and commitment to duty, adding that it maintains its standards to equip future aviators with the skills required for commercial flights.

Established in the early 1960s, PAL Aviation School has trained more than a thousand pilots as the PAL fleet expanded. The airline is set to receive nine new A350-1000 aircraft, with the first delivery expected by the end of 2025 and eight more arriving between 2026 and 2028. Thirteen Airbus A321neo units are scheduled to roll out in phases starting in 2026.

PAL and Philippine National Bank (PNB) have renewed their partnership to continue the Mabuhay Miles Program, offering travel- and lifestyle-related benefits to cardholders and members.

The ceremonial signing at the Lucio K. Tan Jr. Center in Pasay City was led by LT Group Inc. and PAL Holdings Inc. president and COO Lucio C. Tan III, together with PAL president Richard Nuttall, PNB president and CEO Edwin Bautista and executives from both organizations.

Under the agreement, PAL/PNB Mabuhay Miles credit, debit and prepaid cardholders may convert reward points into Mabuhay Miles, which can be redeemed for flights, upgrades and other travel privileges.

Tan III acknowledged the joint effort of the two companies, while Nuttall noted the intent to strengthen relationships that support the travel experience. Bautista said the collaboration aims to provide services that matter to customers, whether in travel or financial management.