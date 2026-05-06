Utzurrum: Peruvian-Japanese cuisine

Recently introduced was a six-course tasting experience called “Mar Raices,” which captures the essence of “Sea and Roots,” where the richness of the ocean meets the depth of heritage.

The curated menu brings together refined selections of Peruvian-Japanese cuisine, turning dining into an exploration of culture, flavor and technique. Leading the kitchen is Chef Rodrigo Serrano, who has more than 15 years of experience and a deep reverence for his Peruvian heritage. Through his approach, Nikkei cuisine becomes a dialogue between cultures.

Rooted in history, Nikkei cuisine dates back to the early 1900s, when Japanese migration to Peru led to a distinct culinary fusion blending indigenous Peruvian ingredients with Japanese techniques.

At DIP Nikkei, this legacy takes on a Cebuano touch. From vibrant ceviches and delicately composed sushi to slow-braised specialties, “Mar Raices” presents a progression of flavors that highlights both global influences and local identity.

The experience reflects a philosophy where food becomes a form of storytelling, where every ingredient has purpose and every dish creates a connection between past and present. The flavors are not only tasted but remembered long after the final course.