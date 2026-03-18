Utzurrum: Poolside anniversary

Doing the welcome honors was Ron Manalang, who was introduced in his expanded role as cluster general manager for both Seda properties in the city. Over the past six years, the hotel has grown not only in scale and recognition, but also in its commitment to sustainability. From opening its doors just before the pandemic, it has steadily evolved into a forward-thinking urban property.

In the words of Manalang: “As I look back, we have accomplished a lot for Seda Central Bloc, and I would like to sincerely thank our media partners for their support all these years. The journey was not easy — opening just before a disaster and facing challenges like typhoons and earthquakes. Yet through it all, we persevered because of the resilience of our team — the men and women of Central Bloc.”

Among the hotel’s highlights is being recognized as the first hotel in Cebu to attain the Edge Advanced Certification, a distinguished milestone in sustainable hospitality. Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (Edge) is an internationally recognized green building certification system developed by the International Finance Corp. (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

In December 2025, Seda Central Bloc achieved outstanding benchmarks under the Edge framework, including 43 percent energy savings, 24 percent water savings and a 60 percent reduction in embodied carbon in materials.

Another highlight was the showcase of the hotel’s Urban Greenhouse, an initiative located at the heart of the property. Supporting its farm-to-table efforts, the greenhouse supplies select herbs and fresh produce — including those featured in the evening’s salad station and the “Prutasan ni Adan” fruit station.

A refreshing tea station, in partnership with Equilibrium, featured Dilmah, Torani and Andros brands. More than a milestone, “Growing Together” was a warm tribute to relationships built over the years. As it moves forward, Seda Central Bloc remains committed to strengthening partnerships and championing sustainable practices for a more resilient future for Cebu’s tourism landscape.