Utzurrum: Potahe, ensalada and a ‘Liquid Maestro’

Demetrio’s approach to cocktail-making, blending traditional Filipino flavors with modern techniques, seemed to resonate with those who attended the event. His creations offered a different perspective on how local ingredients can be used in mixology, contributing to the wider culinary and cultural landscape of Cebu.

While this event was well-received, those who couldn’t attend might have another opportunity to experience something similar in the future.

***

Over at Seda Ayala Center Cebu, another food event, “Pagtagbo,” offered a modern take on Cebuano culinary traditions. This was Seda Ayala Center’s contribution to the “Cebu Food and Wine Festival,” which ran for a month, offering both lunch and dinner.

The hotel’s three-course menu — starting with ensalada (salad), potahe (main course) and siragana (dessert) — sought to evoke nostalgia while highlighting sustainability and local flavors. It began with an ensalada of dragonfruit and pomelo on mixed greens, topped with citrus vinaigrette. The potahe featured Chicken Adobo with a coffee-infused coconut sauce and polenta, accompanied by steamed vegetables. The meal concluded with a siragana trio: Biko Mais, Calamansi Cake and Sapin-Sapin.

This event showcased a thoughtful blend of past and present, demonstrating how traditional Cebuano dishes can be reinterpreted in a contemporary context.