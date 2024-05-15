Utzurrum: Pullman in Cebu

Scheduled to commence construction in 2025, and welcome its first guests in 2028, the impressive development will feature 200 stylish guest rooms, alongside 900 branded residences making this the most significant community in the country.

The complex will consist of three towers, each topped with a penthouse. Guests and residents will experience state-of-the-art amenities and full-service facilities, including world-class restaurants, contemporary lounges, leisure zones and forward-thinking corporate spaces.

Pullman Mactan Cebu Hotel & Residences is being developed by Tytans Properties and managed by Accor, under the pioneering Pullman brand, renowned for its trendsetting concepts, offering the jet-setting traveller and new entrepreneurs blended immersive design with progressive hospitality, Accor’s branded properties are supported by Accor One Living, the group’s industry-first, mixed-use platform, focused on the operation of branded communities. Here, homeowners and guests are connected to Accor’s ecosystem of expertise and solutions fostering a continuous stream of opportunities to live, work and play.

The historic signing between Accor and Tytans Development ushered in prominent VIPs, some of them Gerald Tan, chairman of Tytans, who said: “Pullman is one of the most iconic brands in the global travel industry. This makes it the perfect partner for our landmark property, one of the largest of its kind in the country and indeed, the world. We look forward to working with these esteemed partners.”

While commenting on the signng of the Pullman project in Mactan, Garth Simmons, chief operating officer of Accor-Asia, mentioned: “We’re delighted to partner with Tytans in this outstanding project that demonstrates Accor’s confidence in and commitment to the promising potential of the Philippines. Cebu City, with its distinctive blend of urban vibrancy and coastal charm, presents an ideal locale to cater to diverse markets.”

C9 Hotelworks, a leading hospitality and real estate consultancy firm, has its managing director Bill Barnett, who said: “This shift, which is attributed to attractive investment yields offered by management programs, coupled with a rising demand for residential-type units, is reshaping lifestyle preferences in the post-Pandemic landscape. Hotel branded residences are redefining luxury living in the Philippines.”