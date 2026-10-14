Utzurrum: Raising the standards of Cebuano hospitality

Recognizing skilled hospitality workers helps raise the standards not only of the hotel but ultimately of Cebu’s tourism industry. According to Ron Manalang, chairman of the Cebu Tourism and Hospitality Awards (CTHA), this movement was launched by the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) in 2022 to honor these skilled workers.

This year’s awardees are the following, who have shown exceptional competence and genuine care for guests. Manalang reminds us that hospitality has always been part of Cebuano culture, even before tourism became a major industry.

The theme for this year’s awards is “Roots and Resilience,” which reflects Cebu’s predominant way of adapting through uncertain seasons. While the business landscape, guest expectations and technology continue to change, the heart of hospitality remains constant.

For HRRACI President Mia Singson-Leon, “The challenge is retaining skilled workers, many of whom leave for overseas jobs, like cruise ships and other similar jobs. Recognition can give local workers another reason to stay and build careers in Cebu. The human side of hospitality is something CTHA wants to strengthen,” she concluded.

Meet the jurors of the 5th CTHA Awards: Gelena Asis Dimpas, OIC, Department of Tourism-Central Visayas; Clarisa Geraldo, head of Provincial Operations and Supervising Specialist of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority; and Dr. Efren Vito, chief labor and employment officer of the Technical Support Division for Labor Relations and Standards, Department of Labor and Employment, Region VII.

Other jurors were Jovener Bataican, executive director of the Philippine Society for Training and Development; Allen Andre Enjamin Suarez, director of the Vibo Group; and John Roland Tabunag, assistant provincial tourism officer of Cebu Province.

Besides recognition, the awards highlight the skills, discipline and commitment of the people who shape the guest experience.

They deserve our congratulations!